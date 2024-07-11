DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.97. 2,301,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.