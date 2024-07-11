DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.79

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.79 and last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 682201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.10.

DBS Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

