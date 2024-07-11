Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

