Delaney Dennis R Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises 3.6% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 83,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $142.10. 244,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

