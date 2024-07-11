Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $140.88 and last traded at $142.71. 2,286,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,006,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.77.

Specifically, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 770,369 shares in the company, valued at $111,456,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 770,369 shares in the company, valued at $111,456,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,012,239 shares of company stock valued at $956,883,994. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

