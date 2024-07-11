Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to ~$14.84-15.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.36 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,837,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,653,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

