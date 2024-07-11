Delta Air Lines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 129,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 54,149 call options.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. 19,322,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

