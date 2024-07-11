Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Up 181.3% in June

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Destra Multi-Alternative Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,406.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,272,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,903.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 123,157 shares of company stock worth $996,374.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 395,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 127,307 shares in the last quarter.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Shares of DMA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 144,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

(Get Free Report)

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.