Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of DSWL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

About Deswell Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

