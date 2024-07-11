DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.89. 502,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,211,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $21,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $17,660,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $7,029,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

