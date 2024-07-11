Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.71

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 14024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
