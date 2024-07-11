Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.34

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $24.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 1,373,174 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.