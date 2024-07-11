Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.12

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.12 and last traded at $159.77, with a volume of 544732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.55.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at $53,754,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,173.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 110,267 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 709.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $5,495,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $5,200,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

