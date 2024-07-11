Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.78

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.78 and last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 313078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.11.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $72,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $271,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

