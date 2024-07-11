Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 12.5% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $18,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after buying an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

