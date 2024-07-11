Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $958,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $436.38. 4,032,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,578. The stock has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

