Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,629. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

