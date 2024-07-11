DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 43.2 %

About DRI Healthcare Trust

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.92.

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.