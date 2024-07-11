Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.66

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 18478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%.
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
