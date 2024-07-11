Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) PT Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,666,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

