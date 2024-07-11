E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading 3.2% Higher

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 175,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 124,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

E3 Lithium Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.72.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

