Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16). Approximately 177,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 987,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

