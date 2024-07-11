Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.85. 3,056,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,776. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.24.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

