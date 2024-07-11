Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.53

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.53 and last traded at C$25.34, with a volume of 31256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. Analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

