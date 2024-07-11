ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.09 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $199,974.79 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,039.39 or 0.99920866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071145 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04005623 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $115.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.