Embree Financial Group Acquires 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWO traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.97. 342,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

