Embree Financial Group Buys 639 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Embree Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $560.14. 1,300,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $565.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

