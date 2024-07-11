Embree Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 324,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after buying an additional 85,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 665,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,226. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

