Embree Financial Group Has $397,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $483.39. The company had a trading volume of 328,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.93 and its 200-day moving average is $523.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

