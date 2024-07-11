Embree Financial Group Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Embree Financial Group lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 173.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 669.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.44. 1,832,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

