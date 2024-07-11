Embree Financial Group Invests $209,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 643,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

