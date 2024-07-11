Embree Financial Group Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Embree Financial Group cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,373. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

