Embree Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105,719 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,441. The company has a market capitalization of $926.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.57.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

