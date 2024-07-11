Embree Financial Group Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 578,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,785. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.