Embree Financial Group Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

MGC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,731. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $204.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

