Embree Financial Group Sells 710 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Embree Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $121.68. 361,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

