Embree Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
