Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.32) and last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.32). 346,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 403,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,017 ($13.03).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.25) to GBX 1,565 ($20.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOG
Energean Stock Up 1.7 %
Energean Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Energean’s payout ratio is currently 9,038.46%.
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energean
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.