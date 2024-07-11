Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.32) and last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.32). 346,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 403,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,017 ($13.03).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.25) to GBX 1,565 ($20.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Energean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOG

Energean Stock Up 1.7 %

Energean Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,093.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,041.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Energean’s payout ratio is currently 9,038.46%.

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.