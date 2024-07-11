Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 978,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,604. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

