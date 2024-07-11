EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

ENS stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

