ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in June

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

XNGSY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. 18,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ENN Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $48.46.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.9954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

