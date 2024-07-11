Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 0.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 2,302,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,334,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.