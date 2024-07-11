Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.17. 1,515,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

