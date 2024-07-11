Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 880,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,372,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,233.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 109,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

