Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $68.38 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $68.38 million and $494,665.88 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,797.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00607055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00118808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00036438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00278034 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00042296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,332,468 coins and its circulating supply is 76,332,324 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.