Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 5,183 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $14,027,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 632,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $561.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

