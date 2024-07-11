Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 148,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 493,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.