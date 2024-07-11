Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SNA traded up $5.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,182. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average is $278.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

