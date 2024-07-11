Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of Ouster at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 674,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,159. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

