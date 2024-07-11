Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,364 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in DLH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 25,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLH

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.